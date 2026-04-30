Poor battery recycling drives lead poisoning risks in Africa's solar energy boom

Years after a lead acid battery recycling plant shut down in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa, residents of Owino Uhuru say they are still suffering from lead poisoning, a growing public health risk as Africa’s clean energy boom drives a surge in battery use.

Faith Muthama, 40, a mother of four, says her health has never recovered.

“Life has never been the same,” she said, wiping away sweat. “I still struggle to do heavy chores as I suffer from breathing difficulties. When I was tested in 2012, I was found with high lead levels in my blood.”

Experts warn that similar risks have emerged across Africa as the continent adopts more renewable energy.

A February report by the Centre for Global Development, an independent think tank based in Washington and London, warned that the rapid expansion of off-grid solar systems and battery storage, seen as critical to closing Africa’s energy access gap, is driving a sharp increase in demand for battery recycling.

Much of that recycling is done in informal or poorly regulated settings.

The contamination in Owino Uhuru dates back to 2007, when Kenya Metal Refineries EPZ, a local subsidiary of a company based in Mumbai, India, operated a lead-acid battery recycling plant within the settlement.

Residents say toxic waste from the plant, which exported processed lead to India, seeped into the soil and water, causing widespread illness. More than 20 deaths have been linked to the pollution. Although the factory was shut down in 2014, the damage lingers.

Long-term health impacts

Lead exposure is linked to neurological damage, reduced cognitive development and long-term health impacts, particularly in children whose brains are still developing.

In 2025, Kenya’s Supreme Court awarded about $12 million in damages to about 3,000 residents after they won a class-action lawsuit against the smelting company, a rare legal victory for victims of industrial pollution.

But activists say the state has failed to follow through on timely compensation.

“I am just waiting for help as I have exhausted all my resources treating myself,” said Alfred Ogulo, 70, a village elder, his speech slightly slurred.

At one point, Ogulo said tests showed extremely high lead levels in his blood, leaving him with nerve damage and limited mobility.

“I cannot walk without a stick,” he said. “I also suffer from serious chest pain and coughs from the toxic fumes that we breathed in here when the factory was still in operation.”

Making recycling safer

Lead-acid batteries are widely used in many low-income markets because they are cheaper than alternatives like lithium-ion batteries, but safely recycling them requires costly infrastructure that is often lacking.

Informal recyclers often use rudimentary methods that can release lead particles into the air, soil and water.

“Off-grid solar could account for a substantial share of batteries entering the recycling stream in Africa,” said Lee Crawford, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Global Development, who reviewed the report. “That’s on top of existing demand from vehicles like cars and motorbikes.”

“Safe recycling is expensive and that creates a strong incentive to do it unsafely,” Crawford said, adding that since banning lead-acid batteries is unfeasible, the solution is to make recycling safer.

Across Africa and South Asia, studies estimate that between one-third and half of children have elevated blood lead levels, making it one of the most widespread environmental global health risks.

In many countries, weak enforcement of environmental regulations compounds the problem. While rules often exist, experts say implementation remains inconsistent.

“This is a silent threat,” Crawford said. “It’s often invisible, but it affects health, cognitive development and economic productivity.”

Lack of accountability

The issue extends beyond small informal workshops. Even larger facilities may lack proper controls, while global supply chains for recycled lead can obscure accountability.

“There needs to be accountability across the entire supply chain,” Crawford said.

Some countries are making progress. South Africa, for example, has introduced producer responsibility systems requiring manufacturers to manage battery recycling, creating a more structured approach.

But in many parts of the continent, particularly where batteries are imported rather than produced locally, assigning responsibility remains difficult.

International donors are increasingly supporting lithium-ion technologies, which do not carry the same lead-related risks. But lead-acid batteries are expected to remain widely used for years, particularly in off-grid solar systems.

It's a lived reality for residents of Owino Uhuru.

“It is sad that the state has ignored prioritizing the compensation payment as ordered by the court,” said Phyllis Omido, who leads the Centre for Justice Governance and Environmental Action (CJGEA) based in Mombasa and helped residents take their case to court.

“These monies would have alleviated the current suffering these vulnerable residents are going through.”

“Is it fair that we are the ones still chasing justice while the company walks away?” said Mejumaa Hassan Nyanje, 60, as she fought back tears.

“Will we all die before justice is served? It feels like we’ve been abandoned, like our lives and our health don’t matter.”