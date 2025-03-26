Progress in solar power expansion in Mali amidst significant challenges

At his phone repair station in Bamako's Grand Marché, Bourama Doumbia anxiously awaits customers.

Just a year ago, his shop buzzed with activity throughout the day, but frequent power outages in the Malian capital have brought his business to a halt.

“Last year, we could endure up to 38 hours without electricity, but now we only have power for limited periods. I have to plan my work around these outages,” he explained. “Currently, the frequency of power cuts is less than it was last year, but the number of customers has significantly dropped.”

Despite the reduction in power outages, Mali's energy crisis remains severe, further straining an economy already battered by two coups since 2020 and ongoing violence from armed separatist groups and jihadists linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

“Demand from the population has surged by 4 to 10%, yet the current energy provider, EDM (Malian electricity company), has failed to bridge that gap,” noted Beverly Ochieng, an analyst at Control Risks.

In response to the persistent outages from EDM, which primarily relies on generators and diesel, innovative ideas for mini solar power plants are starting to take root in Mali's more isolated villages, which are largely untouched by the armed groups opposing the military government.

According to the Malian agency for the development of domestic energy and rural electrification, known as AMADER, the rural electrification rate in Mali stands at a mere 25 percent.

Since 2021, the small village of Karan, located near the Mali-Guinea border and home to 3,000 residents, has benefited from an 18 KW mini solar power plant.

This facility, equipped with 114 solar panels and 72 energy storage batteries, distributes electricity throughout the village via cables mounted on wooden poles.

The energy generated by this solar facility has positively influenced various businesses, including a local bakery.

Samba Diakité, the baker at Karan, noted that the mini power plant has significantly benefited his operations.

"The costs for diesel and maintenance were quite high, and whenever the engine malfunctioned, I had to halt production for several days while waiting for mechanics from Bamako, which is 100 km away, to fix it," Mr. Diakité shared.

Thanks to the solar power plant in the village, he has been able to cut down on expenses.

In Mali, research indicates that achieving universal electrification will require an investment of approximately $1.3 billion, with 42% allocated for expanding existing networks and 52% for developing mini-grids.

Although solar energy is gradually making its way into the country through small solar stations, Mali, along with other Sahel nations like Niger and Burkina Faso—currently under military rule—may continue to rely on established non-renewable energy sources, which are often unreliable.

Analysts predict that a shift to clean energy will only become truly effective in the next 10 to 15 years.