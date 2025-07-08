30% on South African imports: Ramaphosa hits back at new Trump tariffs

A "unilateral imposition of a 30% trade tariff against South Africa."

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed back against the latest wave of trade tariffs from the Trump administration - a wave that also targets Pretoria, the only sub-Saharan country on the list.

The move from the White House comes as the American government announced Monday that it would be delaying the start of some of its most aggressive import tariffs, which it imposed among others in April on nations around the world.

14 countries, among which Japan, South Korea and South Africa, however received letters on the same day detailing new, higher tariffs.

According to a statement published by the South African presidential office on Tuesday, "South Africa maintains that the 30% reciprocal tariff is not an accurate representation of available trade data. In our interpretation of the available trade data, the average tariff imported goods entering South Africa stands at 7.6%. Importantly, 56% of goods enter South Africa at 0% most favoured nation tariff, with 77% of US goods entering the South African market under the 0% duty."

"South Africa will continue with its diplomatic efforts towards a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States," the statement from Pretoria furthermore noted.

At the same time, the presidential office urged South African companies "to accelerate their diversification efforts in order to promote better resilience in both global supply chains and the South African economy."

Overall ties between Washington and Pretoria have experienced severe strains since Trump returned to office, with a meeting between Ramaphosa and his American counterpart in May doing little to improve the situation.