Thousands in Mali replaster the Mosque of Djenne

The annual re-plastering of Mali’s Great Mosque of Djenne was held on Sunday, an important step in maintaining the integrity of the world’s largest mud-brick building which has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage in Danger list since 2016. The mosque and surrounding town, a historical centre of Islamic learning and sister city to the more widely known Timbuktu, were added to the list due to ongoing insecurity in the centre of the country where Djenne is located.