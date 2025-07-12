UN Migration Chief warns against ignoring root causes of migration

The head of the United Nations’ migration agency warned Thursday that Western nations risk creating greater instability by simultaneously tightening borders and reducing development aid to countries experiencing mass migration.

Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), says Western nations may be fueling the very crises they aim to prevent by failing to address the root causes of migration.

“When the public sees boats coming across the Mediterranean, it creates concern about whether the government can manage migration,” Pope said. “It’s fair and appropriate for governments to address that concern. But there is real value in developing a comprehensive approach.”

She emphasized that most migrants do not initially seek to reach Europe. Instead, they move to neighboring countries where they hope to find safety, jobs, and a future. Pope urged governments not to cut development assistance to these first host countries, arguing that supporting them is key to stabilizing migration flows.

Her comments come as several European countries are adopting stricter migration policies. These include increased funding for transit countries to prevent onward movement and expanded deportation efforts.

Just last Thursday, lawmakers in Greece voted to suspend asylum applications from people arriving by sea from North Africa, signaling a harder line on irregular arrivals.

Pope’s message is clear: to manage migration effectively, governments must invest in long-term solutions, not just short-term deterrents.