Uganda reopens border with M23-held eastern DRC

Six months after closing key border crossings due to rebel advances, Uganda has reopened its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The move comes after the seizure of Goma by the M23 rebel group, which led to the shutdown of crossings at Bunagana and Ishasha in Congo’s North Kivu province.

Ugandan military assistant Chris Magezi confirmed the reopening on social media, stating that it was ordered directly by President Yoweri Museveni. Magezi also noted that those responsible for initially closing the crossings and disrupting trade between the two communities will be investigated.

The decision follows the recent signing of a peace agreement in Washington, where Rwanda and the DRC agreed to support future talks between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army.

The M23 rebel group, largely made up of ethnic Tutsis, resumed its offensive in late 2021. Fighting intensified significantly this year, with the group capturing large areas of eastern Congo, including the strategic city of Goma.

The Congolese government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting M23 with weapons and troops. These claims have been backed by the United States, which has cited credible intelligence reports. Rwanda has denied any direct involvement with the rebel group.

With the border reopened and international diplomacy underway, regional dynamics are shifting. The success of upcoming peace talks will depend heavily on continued pressure from international stakeholders and a willingness among parties to compromise.