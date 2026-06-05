Lebanon: UN clears debris in Dibbine after Israeli withdrawal

Bulldozers and personnel from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) worked through streets lined with damaged buildings and debris. Dibbine is the first area vacated by Israeli forces under a renewed ceasefire arrangement aimed at reducing tensions along the border and creating conditions for broader peace negotiations. The operation highlighted efforts to restore access for residents after months of conflict and military activity in southern Lebanon. The cleanup comes days after Lebanon and Israel agreed, with US mediation, to extend a fragile ceasefire and continue discussions on a more comprehensive settlement later in June. The agreement includes plans for security zones in parts of southern Lebanon and provisions related to the future role of Hezbollah, although the group was not directly involved in the negotiations. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the deal as a final opportunity to secure a lasting truce. Meanwhile, the United Nations is considering options for the future of its 8,100-member peacekeeping mission, which remains central to monitoring the border and supporting stability efforts in the region.