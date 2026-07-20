Spain, Algeria seek fresh start as Sánchez visits Algiers

Algeria
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says he wants to deepen ties with Algeria as the two countries rebuild relations following a diplomatic rift over Western Sahara.
On his first visit to Algiers in four years, Sánchez described Algeria as a strategic partner and Spain's biggest supplier of natural gas this year.
Accompanied by senior energy executives, he called for stronger political dialogue and closer economic cooperation.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said talks were productive, focusing on energy, investment, migration and Western Sahara.
Relations soured in 2022 after Spain backed Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, prompting Algeria to suspend a friendship treaty and restrict trade.
Since then, both sides have gradually restored ties, with the treaty reactivated earlier this year.
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