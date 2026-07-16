Spain battles major Aragon wildfire amid heatwave

The fire, which broke out near Ores in Spain’s northeastern Aragon region on 15 July during an intense heatwave, quickly spread across dry vegetation, prompting the precautionary evacuation of at least five villages. Authorities moved residents to safety as thick smoke blanketed the area and rapidly advancing flames threatened homes, farmland and critical infrastructure. Military emergency units, including Spain’s specialised Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME), were deployed alongside civilian firefighting crews, working around the clock in challenging conditions. Teams on the ground used high-pressure hoses and firebreak techniques, while aerial support from helicopters and water-bombing aircraft carried out repeated drops to slow the fire’s advance across rugged and difficult-to-access terrain. Regional official Roberto Bermúdez de Castro described the incident as one of the most serious fire emergencies in Aragon in recent years, with resources stretched as crews battled to contain multiple active fronts. Firefighters have faced extreme conditions, including temperatures approaching 40°C, very low humidity and shifting winds, all of which have contributed to unpredictable and erratic fire behaviour. The latest blaze comes just one week after Spain’s deadliest wildfire in recent history, which killed 13 people in Almería province, including seven British nationals, intensifying concerns about the country’s wildfire preparedness and response capacity. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pledged full government support for ongoing emergency operations and assistance for affected communities, as national and regional authorities remain on high alert. According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), nearly 400,000 hectares burned across Spain during last year’s record wildfire season. Experts warn that increasingly frequent heatwaves, prolonged drought and changing climate patterns are exacerbating wildfire risks, particularly in southern Europe, where fire seasons are becoming longer, more intense and harder to control.