Rubik’s Cube stars shine at European speedcubing event in the Netherlands

From children solving Rubik's Cubes in oven gloves to world-class competitors completing blindfolded challenges, the European Speedcubing Championship in Arnhem is showcasing the full range of the sport. The championship, held at Sportcentrum Valkenhuizen until 19 July, is organised under World Cube Association rules and features a wide range of disciplines, from traditional speed solves to one-handed and blindfolded events, alongside novelty challenges such as solving while wearing oven mitts. Behind the scenes, volunteers prepare each round by scrambling cubes before placing them into individual boxes for competitors, while specialist stalls sell lubricants designed to keep the puzzles turning as smoothly as possible. According to competitor and World Cube Association communications team member Kyle Renatus, the close-knit international community remains one of the sport's biggest attractions.