Treacherous road conditions obstruct UN aid delivery in South Sudan

In South Sudan, reaching families displaced by violence often begins with a treacherous journey. In Western Equatoria, the only road linking Yambio to Greater Mundri becomes nearly impassable during the rainy season. For traders, humanitarians, local communities, and peacekeepers every journey is uncertain. Yet this road remains a vital lifeline, connecting thousands of people to food, healthcare, and humanitarian assistance.

The road condition determines whether food reaches markets, patients reach health facilities, and humanitarian aid reaches families in need.

After hours on the road, peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan finally reach an area where thousands of people are displaced following cattle-related conflict. For Florence John, each day begins with the same question: how will she feed her seven children? Widowed and displaced three months ago, survival has become a daily struggle. The wild fruits that once helped keep her family alive have disappeared. Now hunger and illness have replaced the sound of gunfire.

Beyond assessing humanitarian needs, peacekeepers are working with local authorities and communities to prevent further violence and support peaceful coexistence.

For thousands of displaced families, the greatest challenge is rebuilding lives shattered by violence.

But for the Blue Helmets, reaching these vulnerable communities is essential to reassuring them they are neither alone nor forgotten.