Why Abidjan Attracts International investors ? [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Ivory Coast is emerging as one of West Africa's strongest-performing economies.
Since the 2011 post-election crisis, the country has maintained an average annual growth rate of 6.5%, driven by major infrastructure investments and a steadily improving business environment. This momentum was reinforced during the donors' roundtable held in Abidjan on July 8 and 9, where the government secured more than $80 billion in funding commitments, far exceeding its initial target.
As the country's economic transformation gathers pace, the energy sector is playing a strategic role. Pétro Ivoire is a prime example of the rise of national champions helping to drive this growth. We spoke with the company's CEO, Sébastien Kadio Morokro.
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