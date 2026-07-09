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Namibia’s president meets with Chinese Premier Beijing

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, 5 December 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Economy

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday on the final leg of her week-long state visit.

Her first trip to China since taking office has focused on strengthening comprehensive strategic partnerships, expanding trade, and advancing industrial and green cooperation.

Li called on both sides to enhance the alignment of their development strategies and expand the scale of bilateral trade.

He also said they should strengthen cooperation in infrastructure construction, mining, oil and gas, new energy, and other fields.

Li added that China was ready to import more high-quality agricultural and fishery products from Namibia and encourage it to fully leverage Beijing's zero-tariff policy.

Earlier in the week, Nandi-Ndaitwah visited China’s southern Guangdong and Sichuan provinces.

Discussion there covered trade and investment, renewable energy, digital innovation, science and technology.

China is one of Namibia's major trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching over $1.85 billion last year, up more than one-third year-on-year.

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