Ebola death toll in the DR Congo rises to 600 with over 1,700 confirmed cases

Officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Thursday that the death toll in the current Ebola outbreak has increased to 600.

These figures were released just three days after the toll surpassed 500, highlighting the rapid spread of the disease.

Also on Thursday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention described the outbreak as the “fastest growing ever”.

"Unfortunately the virus is still ahead of our response. It's moving faster than deploying the resources to control the situation," its head of emergency preparedness said.

The news comes as the DRC’s health ministry said new cases have been reported in parts of the country that were previously unaffected.

In addition, confirmed cases have now reached over 1,700 amid continued community transmission.

The outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic virus has been concentrated in 37 health zones in Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces.

But suspected cases have now been recorded in Kisangani in Tshopo province and in Haut-Uele, signalling the continued spread of the disease beyond the epicentre in Ituri.

Efforts to contain the virus have been hampered by a funding gap, attacks on health centres and medical staff, and an ongoing conflict in the east of the country.

The World Health Organization says the Ebola outbreak currently has a case fatality rate of 34 per cent, based on data provided by the country’s health authorities.

It is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus which has no approved vaccine or treatments for the moment. Two potential treatments went on trial in the DRC on 2 July.

By the time the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in May, the virus had already been spreading undetected for weeks.