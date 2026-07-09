How AI is reshaping Sierra Leone's music industry

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping Sierra Leone's music industry, offering artists new creative tools while raising difficult questions about originality, ownership and copyright.

For veteran music producer Joseph Koroma, better known as Nashito Kulala, AI is a technology that should complement, not replace, human creativity. After more than two decades producing some of Sierra Leone's biggest hits, he says AI can speed up production and enhance ideas, but insists artists should remain at the center of the creative process.

Not everyone is convinced. Singer and songwriter Tracy Jac-During fears AI-generated voices could undermine an artist's identity, arguing that a voice represents far more than sound, it reflects culture, personal experiences and originality.

As AI-generated music becomes increasingly sophisticated, legal experts and technology companies continue to debate who owns AI-created performances and whether artists should be compensated when their voices are replicated.

Africanews correspondent Eric Kawa says many musicians are less concerned about the technology itself than about protecting their intellectual property and ensuring they are paid fairly.

AI practitioner Theodore Rogers believes artists should embrace the technology responsibly to grow their audiences and strengthen their careers.

But listeners remain divided. Radio presenter Saraphina Hannah Turay says music's emotional power comes from genuine human expression, leaving many to question whether AI can ever truly replace the artist behind the song.