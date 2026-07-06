UN Secretary-General calls for AI regulation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the creation of a global system to govern artificial intelligence, warning that the technology is advancing faster than the world can manage.

Speaking at the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva, Guterres said AI must be developed in the service of humanity and not allowed to shape humanity's future without clear rules and accountability.

He warned that AI is transforming economies, workplaces, elections and global security at a pace that governments and institutions are struggling to match. Guterres said stronger international cooperation is urgently needed to ensure the technology is safe, fair and respects human rights.

The UN chief also raised concerns over AI's growing environmental impact, urging technology companies to disclose the energy demands of their AI systems and commit to powering data centres with renewable energy by 2030.

His strongest warning focused on the military use of artificial intelligence. Guterres called for a ban on autonomous lethal weapons capable of selecting and attacking targets without meaningful human control, arguing that decisions over life and death should never be delegated to machines.

He said the world has a narrow window to establish effective global safeguards, warning that today's decisions will determine whether AI becomes a force for progress or a source of greater risk for future generations.