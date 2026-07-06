Norway and England march into quarter-finals

Brazil's World Cup dream came to a shock end after a 2-1 defeat to Norway, sending the five-time champions crashing out before the quarter-finals for the first time since 1990.

Fans gathered on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach watched in disbelief as Brazil's remarkable run of eight consecutive quarter-final appearances came to an end. Despite the disappointment, many remained proud of the team's efforts.

"I'll support Brazil until the last second," said university student Thaisa de Oliveira. "It's frustrating and sad, but that's part of football."

Norway secured a historic place in the quarter-finals thanks to a brilliant second-half brace from Erling Haaland. Jubilant supporters hailed the team's fearless display against one of football's biggest powers.

In another dramatic last-16 encounter, England defeated Mexico 3-2 to book a quarter-final meeting with Norway in Florida.

Mexico mounted a spirited late fightback, with Raúl Jiménez converting a penalty to reduce the deficit, but England held firm to secure victory.

Despite the defeat, Mexican fans celebrated their team's performance.

"We played an incredible game," said supporter Zahira Cruz. "We scored two goals against England, so Viva Mexico!"