United States marks politically-charged celebration of 250th anniversary

The United States marked a politically-charged 250th anniversary on Saturday as President Donald Trump exerted his influence over the usually non-partisan celebrations.

His speech, described by some analysts as rally-like, included soaring rhetoric on American exceptionalism and warnings about the threat of communism.

Dangerous, record-shattering weather in Washington and the lightning strikes in the distance prompted a two-hour evacuation of the National Mall ahead of his planned speech.

Nearly every other aspect of the celebration bore Trump’s imprint., as decisions he made transformed an official commemoration into another polarising moment in American politics.

He hailed the United States as the "crowning achievement" of human history, even as he used the event to renew his attack on domestic opponents he branded communists.

In a speech delayed by several hours by the storms, Trump claimed that under his presidency the United States was "prouder than ever before".

"No people have done more good, shown more courage, made more progress, righted more injustice, or achieved more greatness than you, the American people.," Trump told tens of thousands of people.

“All over the world they try and be like us. Nobody can be like us. And with God's help we will always be this or even better," he said.

On stage, he hailed also veterans from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars, but then described the latter two as examples of the battle against "communists".

"Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the word, only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America. We're not going to let it happen," he said.

Trump has repeatedly hammered home the theme recently ahead of mid-term elections, after the Democratic Party’s anti-establishment left won a string of primary victories.

With four months to go to the polls and his popularity at an all-time low, Trump used his speech to warn against the Democrats and demand that Congress pass an act making it harder to vote.

The US leader also boasted about the recent military campaigns against Iran and Venezuela, saying Washington had "wiped out" Tehran's military.

A huge fireworks display began after the speech. Trump had said it would set a record as the world's largest.

Analysts say his determination to put himself at the centre of the celebrations highlighted the deep divisions created during his second term in office.

These were on full display near Capitol Hill, where masked men, some carrying Confederate flags and others sporting logos of the white supremacist Patriot Front, gathered shouting "Reclaim America!".

A Quinnipiac University Poll showed 61 per cent of Americans thought the US was not living up to the ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence.