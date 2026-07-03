New international land-sea corridor connects China's Xinjiang to Africa

China on Thursday officially opened its first intermodal rail-sea corridor connecting western China to Africa.

Cargo will arrive by sea at the Fangchenggang Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and then be transported by rail to industrial hubs in Xinjiang.

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor creates a maritime-railway artery for Belt and Road cooperation and China-Africa economic and trade ties.

A vessel carrying over 205,000 metric tonnes of non-ferrous metal raw materials made the first journey from Africa to Chinese port.

The route forms a closed-loop land-sea industrial chain that integrates overseas resource imports, coastal port distribution, and local industrial application.