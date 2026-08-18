Israel strikes Syrian airbase, drawing US and Turkish condemnation

Israel has carried out eight airstrikes on a Syrian military airbase in the northwest, damaging its runway and storage facilities, according to Syrian state media. The attack drew condemnation from Damascus and Ankara and criticism from a US envoy who called it an “unnecessary escalation.”

The strikes hit the Abu al-Duhur military airport in Idlib province early Tuesday, Syrian state television reported, citing a military source. The attack caused material damage but no casualties, according to Syrian authorities and a resident near the base.

The Israeli military has not officially commented on the reports. However, a senior Israeli official told US media that Israel had notified Washington ahead of the operation and shared what was described as highly sensitive intelligence.

The attack appears to be Israel's first reported strike on Syrian government assets since March and the first reported attack on the Abu al-Duhur base since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024.

Damascus condemns 'act of aggression'

Syria's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the strikes, describing them as an unjustified act of aggression and a violation of the country's sovereignty.

Damascus called on the UN Security Council to take a firm position against what it described as repeated Israeli violations of Syrian territory.

The Abu al-Duhur base has been largely out of service since sustaining extensive damage during Syria's 14-year civil war. It has changed hands several times between government and opposition forces.

Washington warns against escalation

The strikes also drew criticism from Washington.

US Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack described the confirmed Israeli strikes as an “unnecessary escalation” that does not advance regional stability.

Barrack said the interim Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa had not adopted a hostile posture or maintained proxy forces, and had repeatedly expressed a preference for de-escalation with Israel.

“We encourage all parties to prioritize logical discourse over further military incidents,” he said.

Turkey and Jordan condemn strikes

Turkey also condemned the operation, calling it a violation of international law and urging the international community to take a stronger stance against Israeli actions in Syria.

Jordan likewise accused Israel of an “unjustified act of aggression” and a violation of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The latest strikes come as Syria seeks to rebuild its military capabilities following years of war, while Israel has continued to express concerns about security threats and foreign military influence on its northern frontier.