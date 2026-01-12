Welcome to Africanews

Syria: Aleppo residents return after clashes between government and SDF

In Achrafieh and nearby areas, ambulances and first responders moved in to help those trapped during days of fighting, clear rubble and search for mines. The clashes erupted earlier this week after talks stalled between the government and the Kurdish led Syrian Democratic Forces over plans to merge their units into the national army. Government forces have since taken control of Achrafieh and Bani Zaid. While gunfire has stopped, security teams say residents cannot fully return until unexploded devices are removed, leaving many families in limbo. At least 22 people were killed and more than 140,000 displaced during the fighting, the worst since the fall of Bashar Assad in late 2024.

Syria Aleppo Kurds SDF Displacements

