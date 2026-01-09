National day of mourning for 40 killed in Crans-Montana fire

A memorial service took place in the resort, bringing together Swiss officials and foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on 1 January at the Le Constellation bar, injuring 116 people, many seriously. Investigators believe decorative sparklers on Champagne bottles ignited ceiling materials. Authorities are examining fire safety compliance and have opened a criminal inquiry into the bar’s managers. Many victims were teenagers or young adults, and some families were asked to provide DNA for identification.