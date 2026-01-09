Hundreds protest in Minneapolis over fatal shooting by ICE officer

USA authorities faced renewed tension in Minneapolis on Thursday night after hundreds of people marched along one of the city’s main roads to protest a fatal shooting. The demonstration followed the death of Renee Good, a 37 year old woman shot on Wednesday during an immigration enforcement operation involving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Protesters chanted “ICE out now” and held signs accusing the agency of violence, on streets that also saw unrest after George Floyd’s killing. The shooting happened as the Trump administration pushed a tougher immigration crackdown. The FBI has taken over the investigation, with Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension involved earlier. State officials say they want to know whether the use of force was justified. City leaders called for federal agents to leave Minneapolis. Some schools cancelled classes as a precaution, while residents gathered to demand accountability.