USA: Minneapolis ICE shooting caught on video

The footage shows chaotic scenes after a motorist was shot and killed on Wednesday, as residents gathered and confronted federal and local officers at the site. Whistles, shouting and angry exchanges echoed moments seen during recent immigration crackdowns in other major US cities. The Department of Homeland Security said the officer fired defensive shots, claiming the woman used her vehicle as a weapon. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz challenged that account, urging the public not to rely on what he called propaganda and promising a full and independent investigation. US media reports that around 2,000 federal agents are being deployed to Minneapolis amid stepped-up immigration enforcement.