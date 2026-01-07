Welcome to Africanews

Civilians flee Aleppo as Syrian army closes Kurdish-majority areas

Aleppo Residents left Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsud during a pause in fighting, carrying belongings and searching for safer areas. The clashes, which began on Tuesday, are the most serious in months between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. At least nine people were reported killed, including civilians, with both sides trading blame for shelling of residential areas. The violence comes as talks stall over a March agreement to merge Kurdish forces into the national army. Despite meetings in Damascus, officials admit little progress, leaving civilians caught between rival forces in a city already marked by years of war.

More about
Syria Aleppo Kurds SDF Civilians

