Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

USA: New Orleans kicks off Carnival season with parades and more security

Police motorcycles led the way, followed by marching bands and colourful floats, as crowds gathered along the routes. January 6 is a turning point for the city, closing the Christmas period in many countries but signalling the start of weeks of Mardi Gras celebrations. This year’s opening came amid a strong security presence. Police officers were visible throughout the parade, and National Guard troops continued patrols around the French Quarter, where they have been deployed for about a week. City officials point to falling crime, with police reporting sharp declines in murders, shootings and robberies since 2022, even as the city prepares for its busiest festive season.

More about
New Orleans Carnival USA Tradition

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..