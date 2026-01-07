USA: New Orleans kicks off Carnival season with parades and more security

Police motorcycles led the way, followed by marching bands and colourful floats, as crowds gathered along the routes. January 6 is a turning point for the city, closing the Christmas period in many countries but signalling the start of weeks of Mardi Gras celebrations. This year’s opening came amid a strong security presence. Police officers were visible throughout the parade, and National Guard troops continued patrols around the French Quarter, where they have been deployed for about a week. City officials point to falling crime, with police reporting sharp declines in murders, shootings and robberies since 2022, even as the city prepares for its busiest festive season.