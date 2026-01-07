Venezuelan migrants in Peru sell T shirts of captured President Maduro

Peru is home to a large Venezuelan community, and in Lima some migrants are finding simple ways to stay connected to events back home. At a street stall, Kely Peraza and Jeanelys Torres sell T shirts showing an image of President Nicolas Maduro portrayed as captured. For them, the designs are less about fashion than about emotion and memory. Torres creates the visuals on her computer, using artificial intelligence, and says she prepared several versions in advance, expecting political tensions to rise. Around 1.5 to 1.7 million Venezuelans now live in Peru, most of them in Lima, often working informal jobs in trade and services. Many describe daily life as a mix of opportunity and strain. Selling these shirts offers a small income, but also a way to feel closer to Venezuela, even from abroad.