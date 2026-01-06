Thousands celebrate Madrid's 2026 Three Kings Parade

Across the country, cities and towns organise parades known as "cabalgatas de Reyes Magos" to welcome Caspar, Balthazar and Melchior, the Three Wise Men. In Madrid, the 2026 Three Kings Parade took place under the theme Shared Knowledge, linking the biblical story to learning passed down through schools, homes and daily life. Around 2,100 people joined the procession, including national and international performing groups and more than 250 royal servants. From the floats, organisers handed out around 1,200 kilos of sweets to the crowd. Held on the eve of Epiphany, the parade remains a central part of Spain’s Christmas traditions, drawing families together before children open their presents the following morning.