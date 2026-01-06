Powerful 6.2 earthquake hits Japan's Shimane Prefecture

Japan was shaken by a strong earthquake on Tuesday morning, though authorities quickly ruled out any tsunami risk. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck eastern Shimane Prefecture on Honshu island's western side. In parts of Shimane and neighbouring Tottori, the tremor reached upper 5 on the country’s seismic intensity scale, strong enough to unsettle daily life but not to cause widespread damage. The epicentre was located about 10 kilometres underground, inland. Matsue, the prefectural capital, and several nearby cities were among the areas that felt the strongest shaking. Officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that no abnormalities were detected at the Shimane nuclear power plant or related facilities. Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes are frequent, and residents are used to rapid safety checks after such events.