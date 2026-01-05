Skiers form heart to honour victims of deadly Crans-Montana fire

In a short video posted on Instagram, the Crans-Montana tourist office shows members of the skiing community gathered on the slopes, forming a large heart filmed by a drone. The images pay tribute to the victims, as well as to rescue workers and medical staff who responded to the blaze. The fire broke out at a bar near the base of the ski area, not on the pistes, but its impact spread far beyond the resort. In the days since, residents and visitors have left flowers and handwritten notes in the village. Several ski resorts across the country have paused activities to reflect. A larger official ceremony is planned for January 9, alongside a national day of mourning announced by President Guy Parmelin.