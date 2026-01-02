Russian forces target Zaporizhzhia with air strikes, no casualties reported

The first attack took place late on Thursday, triggering three fires. A non residential building and two farm structures were damaged, while falling debris affected nearby homes, roads and parked cars. Emergency crews were seen working at the scene in the hours that followed. A second strike hit around 2 a.m. on Friday, setting a shopping centre on fire. The blaze was later brought under control. Authorities said no casualties were recorded from either attack. In the wider Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces launched 737 attacks over the past day, including drones, air strikes, rocket barrages and artillery fire across 27 settlements, leaving two civilians injured. Despite the scale of the assault, Ukrainian officials said power supplies remained stable. Attempts to damage energy infrastructure failed. The strikes follow a pattern of intensified attacks around the New Year period, with Zaporizhzhia avoiding fatalities in these latest incidents.