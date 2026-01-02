Japan's imperial family celebrates new year with traditional palace appearance

On Friday, Emperor Naruhito appeared on the balcony with Empress Masako and other members of the imperial family, waving to thousands of people gathered below. Many held small flags and shouted "banzai" as the emperor wished them a happy new year. This year carried added meaning. Naruhito's nephew, Prince Hisahito, took part for the first time, now that he has entered adult imperial duties. He is second in line to the throne, after his father, the emperor's younger brother. The annual appearance usually draws large crowds, despite the cold, with five short appearances spread across the day. The emperor holds no political power but plays a symbolic role. In a statement released ahead of the event, Naruhito reflected on peace, noting 80 years since the end of World War Two. He also mentioned recent earthquakes, heavy rain and fires. The event had been cancelled in recent years due to disasters and the pandemic.