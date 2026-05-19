Uganda quarantines over 100 people as WHO raises alarm over Ebola spread

Ugandan authorities say more than 100 people have been placed under quarantine as health officials work to contain a rare Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

The individuals are being monitored at an undisclosed location while medical teams check for signs and symptoms of infection. Officials insist the situation remains under control and say Uganda’s experience handling previous outbreaks has strengthened its response capacity.

Alan Kasujja, Executive Director of the Uganda Media Center and Ebola Task Force Communications Focal Person, said the country is relying on experienced health workers to manage the situation.

“All you need to know at this point is that over 100 people have been identified and they are being quarantined, and they are being treated by very experienced medical people,” Kasujja said. He added that Uganda had previously managed Ebola, COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS outbreaks effectively and urged the public to remain cautious and follow health guidelines.

The development comes as the World Health Organization warns about the “scale and speed” of a worsening Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Officials in Congo say at least 131 people have died and more than 500 suspected cases have been reported, raising fears the virus could spread further across the region.