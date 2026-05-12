Uganda and DR Congo sign six new bilateral agreements

Uganda and the Democratic Republic are looking to strenghten their cooperation with the signing of six new bilateral agreements on Monday.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi travelled to Kampala for the 9th session of the two countries' Joint Standing Committee, ahead of his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

The six Memoranda of Understanding tackle various key sectors including trade, security, diplomatic relations and tourism.

"These agreements mark an important step in strengthening people-to-people ties, improving cross-border cooperation, expanding trade opportunities, enhancing connectivity, and supporting peace and stability in the Great Lakes Region," the Uganda State House said on X.

The new deals are set to boost trade between Kampala and Kinshasa.

The DRC remains Uganda’s largest trading partner and one of its biggest export destinations, according to Irene Batebe, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Batebe said Uganda’s exports to the DRC were valued at over $800 million in 2025/26, with "total bilateral trade amounting to approximately $1 billion."

The two neighbours also sought to pursue their security partnership. Since 2021, Ugandan and Congolese forces are both engaged in Operation Shujaa, a military offensive against the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern DRC.

The two countries expressed their commitment to joint security operations amid renewed ADF attacks.