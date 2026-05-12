Kenya and France are organizing the Africa Forward 2026 summit [Africanews Today].   -  

The Africa Forward summit opened on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya. It is the first Africa–France meeting to be held in an English-speaking country. The summit is co-chaired by Kenyan President William Ruto and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is promoting European engagement in response to China’s strategy on the continent.

Independent National Electoral Commission in Madagascar has unveiled the broad outline of the electoral calendar. The new members of the commission were sworn in, and a constitutional referendum on establishing the Fifth Republic is scheduled for June next year, ahead of the presidential election planned for October 2027.

In France, Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred is once again appearing before the courts — this time, behind closed doors, over an alleged rape near Saint-Tropez. He had already been sentenced to six years in prison in another sexual assault case in 2023 by the Paris criminal court.

The FIFA World Cup is fast approaching. It will take place from June 11 to July 19 next year and will be jointly hosted by United States, Canada, and Mexico — the first time the tournament will have three host nations. The competition is raising many concerns, including high ticket prices, security issues, and international tensions.

In Somalia, security forces cracked down on an opposition protest, leaving at least one person dead, according to protest organizers and witnesses. In the capital, Mogadishu, the demonstration carried the slogan “Dareen Hiil Shacab” (“Solidarity with the People”) across around ten locations in the city.

Agenda

This Tuesday, May 12, marks the inauguration of the President of Uganda. Yoweri Museveni is being sworn in for a seventh term after winning the January 15 election with 71.65% of the vote against 24.72% for his main opponent, Bobi Wine, according to official results.

From May 12 to 14, the Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 trade fair is taking place in Durban, South Africa. The B2B event is considered a strategic hub where tourism decision-makers and professionals from around the world come together to form future partnerships.

From May 13 to 17, Senegal is hosting the 34th Saint-Louis Jazz Festival. It is one of the most iconic music events on the African continent. This year’s edition welcomes new voices with contemporary jazz, afrobeat, Sahel blues, and Atlantic fusion.

From May 12 to 23, the 79th Cannes Film Festival is taking place in southern France. Film industry professionals, international stars, and emerging actors are gathering among crowds eager for screenings and encounters. The festival has celebrated cinema for more than 77 years. This year, at least three African films are featured: Ben'Imana by Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo, Congo Boy by Rafiki Fariala, and Strawberries by Laïla Marrakchi.

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