Somali security forces open fire on protesters in Mogadishu, killing one

One person was killed and another injured on Sunday after Somali security forces opened fire to disperse an opposition‑led protest in the capital Mogadishu, according to opposition figures and witnesses, deepening tensions just days before President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s term expires.

The demonstration, organised under the slogan Dareen Hiil Shacab (“Solidarity with the People”), was planned at around ten locations across the capital to denounce recent government‑ordered evictions that have displaced thousands.

Opposition leaders said authorities restricted the protest to a single stadium and imposed sweeping movement controls, blocking major roads and surrounding the homes of key opposition figures.

Despite the restrictions, dozens gathered in the Deyniile district, where witnesses say security forces opened fire to break up the crowd.

Opposition condemns ‘brutal attack’ as witnesses describe panic

Former prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire called the incident a “brutal attack” on peaceful demonstrators, saying one person was killed and another wounded.

Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as gunfire erupted.

“I saw one person lying dead by the roadside and another injured,” said Alinur Ahmed. “People fled when the troops opened fire,” added Mohamed Siyad, who said some were hit by bullets but could not confirm the number of casualties.

AFP said it could not independently verify the figures.

Government accuses opposition of trying to destabilise capital

The government rejected the accusations, instead claiming the opposition attempted to incite unrest.

“This was not a protest organised in good faith; rather, it was intended to destabilise Somalia,” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told reporters.

He insisted that while the constitution protects peaceful demonstrations, it “does not mean allowing chaos or the use of weapons.”

Political uncertainty grows ahead of elections

The violence comes at a sensitive moment: Mohamud’s term ends in five days, and elections are scheduled for June.

The government continues to struggle to assert authority beyond Mogadishu as it battles al‑Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency for nearly 20 years.

With tensions rising and political timelines tightening, Sunday’s deadly confrontation underscores the fragility of Somalia’s security and governance landscape.