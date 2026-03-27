Somalia’s children pay the price as drought, war and Aid cuts collide

In the Ladan displacement camp in southern Somalia, the sound of a crying child is a sign of hope—the most malnourished are too weak to even make a sound, aid workers say.

At Ladan camp in Dollow, families displaced by four failed rainy seasons are struggling to survive.

Crops and livestock have been wiped out, forcing thousands to flee with little more than their children.

“We faced a very severe drought… my daughter is malnourished,” said Mumino Abdi, a mother at the camp.

Aid under pressure

The crisis is being compounded by global disruptions.

According to UNICEF, conflict in the Middle East has driven up fuel costs and slowed supply deliveries.

Shipments of lifesaving aid — including food and vaccines — are now uncertain, with transport costs rising sharply.

During a visit on Wednesday, UNICEF chief Catherine Russell warned children are “on the edge,” as overlapping crises strain already fragile systems.

Rising hunger and shrinking support

Nearly 6.5 million people face severe hunger nationwide, while an estimated 1.84 million children under five could suffer acute malnutrition in 2026.

At the same time, more than 400 health and nutrition centres have closed due to funding cuts, leaving many without care.

In overcrowded hospitals and makeshift shelters, aid workers warn conditions are worsening — and without urgent support, more children risk dying.