Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo dies at 40, industry mourns

Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has died at the age of 40, according to colleagues and close associates who confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Ekubo, a well-known figure in Nollywood, had been away from the screen for some time. Reports indicate he died after an undisclosed illness, although further details have not been made public.

Fellow actors have expressed shock and sadness at his passing. Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe described him as “a rare soul,” saying the news had left him devastated.

Ekubo was widely recognised for his roles in romantic comedies and drama films. He gained popularity through performances in films such as Weekend Getaway and The Bling Lagosians.

Beyond acting, he was known for his strong screen presence and distinctive fashion style, which earned him a large following, particularly among younger audiences.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the Nigerian film industry, with actors including Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw and Mercy Johnson among those mourning him on social media.