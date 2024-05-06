South African actor Mpho Sebeng dies tragically in car accident

South Africa is in mourning following the tragic demise of actor Mpho Seben. The actor died on Sunday in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West province, his family confirmed.

The 30-year-old actor's family has appealed for privacy as they grapple with this devastating news.

Sebeng, a celebrated figure in South Africa's entertainment landscape, had a career spanning nearly two decades, marked by remarkable performances and accolades. His journey in acting commenced at the tender age of 12, catapulting him into the spotlight of television.

Among his notable works are appearances in TV dramas like "Justice For All" and "Zero Tolerance," both of which received widespread acclaim and numerous awards. During his high school years, he portrayed a role in the 2011 film "Winnie," a biographical depiction of the late Winnie Mandela's life.

His talent was further recognized when he was nominated for Best Male Actor in a telenovela at the 2018 South African Film and Television Awards. Sebeng's repertoire extended to international platforms, including roles in Netflix productions such as "Savage Beauty" and "Miseducation."

Sebeng's passing has elicited profound sorrow from his colleagues and fans alike. Actor Zola Hashatsi expressed his grief, describing Sebeng as a cherished friend and colleague whose presence filled a significant void.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) also expressed its condolences, acknowledging Sebeng's indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Netflix South Africa echoed these sentiments, bidding farewell to Sebeng and honouring his legacy.