U.S. slashes visa duration for some African nationals amid policy shift

The U.S revised its visa reciprocity policy for Nigeria and Ghana, limiting tourist, business and academic travellers to single-entry visas valid for three months, according to a notice by the U.S Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The new rules apply to non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visa applicants. Effective immediately, will have to adhere to the new rules.

The U.S values its relationship with Nigeria, according to the statement, and will remain committed to expanding U.S.-Nigeria cooperation.

”We wish to underscore that, as is standard globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity”, the statement reads.

On Wednesday, Business Insider Africa reported that Ghana would also be affected by the new rules. Similar to Nigeria, most Ghanaians are now limited to single-entry visas valid for a period of three months.

U.S. non-immigrant visas issued before July 8, 2025, will retain their status and validity according to the statement.

Leading up to his election in November 2024, U.S President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to decrease immigration to the United States.

Tuesday’s visa revision follows the Trump administration's travel ban announced on June 5th affecting 12 countries, including Chad, the Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

A week later, an internal U.S State Department cable suggested that another 36 countries could face a travel ban if issues relating to alleged terrorist, anti-Semitic and anti-American activity weren’t addressed within 60 days.

Both Nigeria and Ghana were on the list of countries facing a potential travel ban.