Ghana expands visa-free travel with Global South as US borders tighten

Ghanaians can now travel visa-free to four countries in the Global South, a move aimed at strengthening passport power after the US imposed travel restrictions on several African nations.

Ghana signed a visa waiver agreement with Colombia, Mozambique, as well as the island nations of Dominica and São Tomé and Príncipe, Foreign Minister Sam Ablakwa announced on X, Sunday.

In June, Accra also secured a visa waiver with Morocco, with more agreements underway, Ablakwa stated.

”The Mahama administration is determined to make the Ghanaian passport one of the most valuable and respected travel documents in the world”.

Ghana's foreign minister announces new visa waiver agreements. Credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak.

The announcement comes after the US government revised its visa reciprocity policy for Ghana in July, limiting tourist, business and academic travellers to single-entry visas valid for three months.

US President Trump has been an outspoken critic of open border policies, and on June 5th, the US enacted new travel bans affecting 12 countries, including Chad, the Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

A week later, an internal US State Department cable suggested that another 36 countries including Ghana could face a travel ban if issues relating to alleged terrorist, anti-Semitic and anti-American activity weren’t addressed.

Travel restrictions to the US pose a significant risk to Ghana. The country received $4.6bn in remittances from the US in 2023, according to the World bank – more than any other country in Africa besides Nigeria.

While the US is tightening its borders, many African countries are instead pursuing new visa agreements with fellow developing nations.

In July, Kenya eliminated visa requirements for nearly all African countries, following in the footsteps of Ghana, Rwanda and Benin.