Kenya: Visa-free travel now available for many African and Caribbean countries

Kenya has officially eliminated visa requirements for all African and most Caribbean nations.

This means that citizens from these areas no longer need an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), do not have to complete extensive forms, and are not obligated to pay any visa fees.

Furthermore, this will enable eligible travelers to arrive at the border and enter the country without any hassle.

However, this privilege does not apply to Libya and Somalia due to security concerns, as stated by the government.

Additionally, the new regulations allow African visitors to remain in Kenya for up to two months, while nationals from the East African Community (EAC) can enjoy a six-month stay in accordance with existing free movement agreements within the EAC.

The cabinet has indicated that this decision will help Kenya promote open skies policies and stimulate growth in the tourism industry.

Moreover, President William Ruto is confident that simplifying entry procedures will facilitate easier movement for travelers across borders, thereby strengthening connections between Kenya and the rest of the continent.

In a notice issued in January 2025, the government announced that it would implement several additional measures to enhance the travel experience.

"As part of efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth, a key proposal is to grant ETA exemptions to all African countries, except Somalia and Libya, due to security concerns," a statement from the cabinet partially read.

Kenya also committed to establishing measures that would allow travelers to receive ETA approval instantly or within 72 hours, depending on operational capabilities.

Additionally, the government pledged to introduce a new passenger information system aimed at improving pre-screening, enhancing security, and streamlining passenger processing at entry points.

On another note, in October 2024, the president announced the launch of a digital nomad work permit that will enable individuals working remotely to live and work in Kenya.

Ruto stated that the government is broadening its cyber optic coverage to ensure that tourists can stay connected to the internet and work while discovering various regions of the country.

Additionally, he revealed the launch of an electronic travel authorization that permits tourists to explore the country for a duration of 12 hours.

As a result, travelers with connecting flights will not need to remain at the terminals. Instead, they can visit different cities and tourist attractions.

Kenya has joined Ghana, Rwanda, Seychelles, the Gambia, and the Republic of Benin in providing visa-free access to all holders of African passports.