Sabastian Sawe's parents overjoyed by London Marathon world record

It was in a celebratory mood that Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe’s parents watched his incredible feat in the London Marathon from their home in Nandi County.

On Sunday, he became the first athlete to officially run a sub-two-hour marathon with a world record of 1 hour 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

His father, Simon, says he was too nervous to watch the race.

"The moment my son pulled in front, I walked out and didn't see him finish the race. I watched the replay afterwards,” he says.

Sabastian’s mother, Emily, says she saw people running and heard another son screaming that he had broken the record.

"So we screamed and jumped in happiness. We were so happy. Sabastian has done us proud, I do not even know what to say. We thank God," she says.

Born into a family of athletes, the middle child of three, his mother always believed he was destined for greatness.

He was introduced into professional running by his uncle, Abraham Chepkirwok, a Silver medallist at the 2008 World Championship in Berlin and an Olympian.

Sabastian debuted with a win in the 2024 Valencia Marathon.

Emily says she discovered his talent early on when he was just four years old.

"When I wanted to wash him, he would run away and I would not catch him even though I was an athlete,” she says.

“I would not get to him, he would run too fast. So, I would say to myself, this boy will shine for me one day."

For his father, Sabastian has become “bigger than even me” and says he has great respect for his son.

"He is very disciplined, a very good person. He is not a dramatic person. He is hardworking, loves to help others. I have nothing to teach him anymore," he says.

Even in triumph, Sabastian remains driven.

"Even now, he still says that record was not enough, he wants to lower it further," Simon says.

Sabastian arrived back home in Kenya on Wednesday to a hero’s welcome, but is eagerly awaited in his hometown.