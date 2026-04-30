Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Funeral services for Mali's slain defence minister to be held on Thursday

Mali's Defence Minister Sadio Camara enters a hall for a talk in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mali

Mali’s slain defence minister Sadio Camara will be laid to rest on Thursday, the country’s military has announced.

The 47-year-old died on Saturday when a car bomb targeted his home in Kati. His wife and two granddaughters were also killed.

The attack was part of a two-day offensive launched by jihadist militants and Tuareg separatists against the ruling military junta and the Russian paramilitary fighters supporting it.

Camara was widely seen as the mastermind behind the junta’s pivot to Russia after it cut ties with its traditional Western allies, including former colonial power France.

Russia’s Africa Corps mercenaries have been supporting the junta in its fight against insurgents in the country’s north.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, junta leader Assimi Goita paid tribute to a "valiant officer" whose "passage constitutes an immense loss" for Mali.

The government declared two days of mourning following Camara's death.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..