Wave of attacks puts Mali junta under pressure [Africanews Today]

Life is gradually returning to normal in Mali, according to testimonies gathered after the jihadist attack that claimed the life of General Sadio Camara. The authorities declared two days of national mourning after JNIM and the Azawad Liberation Front attacked the garrison town of Kati, on the outskirts of Bamako, as well as other localities across the country.

Josiasse Assemon, a political scientist and specialist in public policy and governance, is based in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. He breaks down for us the strategy of the jihadists who struck several cities.

Burundi’s president is seeking re-election. Évariste Ndayishimiye was nominated by his party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy – Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), meeting in congress in Gitega. The incumbent head of state is already widely seen as the frontrunner in the next election, the date of which has yet to be set.

In Nigeria, a court martial is now in place in Abuja to try the alleged perpetrators of the attempted coup that took place in 2025. Around 30 defendants recently appeared before newly sworn-in judges at an initial hearing devoted to the opening of proceedings.

In the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and oil prices are rising again, along with prices at the pump. The continuing impasse in this narrow entrance to the Persian Gulf is seriously disrupting the supply of essential products such as fertilizers, on which agriculture in Africa depends.

Agenda

On April 29, Les Transformateurs in Chad are planning a demonstration to demand the release of their leader, Succès Masra. The former prime minister has been detained since May 2025 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. A strong turnout is expected in N’Djamena on April 29 under tight security.

From April 30 to May 10, the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival will take place. This annual event, held in Saint Lucia, features jazz, R&B and calypso concerts, along with art exhibitions and cultural performances.

Europe and several countries around the world celebrate Labour Day on May 1. This celebration is also rooted in Africa’s political and social culture as a day of workers’ struggle and solidarity, with demands that are gradually expanding to other social rights.

The General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises is organizing the Morocco-Luxembourg Economic Forum, which will be held on Tuesday, May 5 in Casablanca. The event is part of the Luxembourg economic mission to the kingdom.

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