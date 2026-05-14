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Mali's army carries out overnight strikes on rebel-held city of Kidal

Malian soldiers patrol the entrance of Gao, northern Mali, 8 February 2013   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mali

Mali’s army reportedly carried out several strikes overnight Wednesday to Thursday on the town of Kidal in the desert region in the north of the country.

It has been under the control of Tuareg rebels and their allies from the JNIM jihadist group since their large-scale coordinated attacks across the country in late April.

Their rare alliance enabled a rapid campaign that saw several strategic military bases overrun across northern Mali.

Residents have told an AFP journalist they heard at least four explosions in Kidal on Wednesday night which caused material damage.

One strike reportedly hit a house near a former market, destroying it, while another struck the governor’s compound.

A Malian army officer says the armed forces are targeting specific objectives and warned the strikes will be intensifying in the coming days.

Witnesses say Kidal was unusually calm on Thursday morning with very little traffic on the roads.

The strategic town served as an unofficial headquarters of the Tuareg Azawad Liberation Front coalition for more than a decade

It was captured by Mali's army in late 2023 with the help of Russian mercenaries.

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