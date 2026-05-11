Mali's Mamadou Sangaré named top African player in French football league

RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangaré has been voted the top African player in the French Ligue 1 football league, becoming the first Malian player to win the Marc-Vivien Foé prize, awarded by French broadcasters RFI and France 24.

The 23-year-old snatched the award in his first season in France, coming largely ahead of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara and Lyon centre-back Moussa Niakhaté, both from Senegal.

Sangaré takes over from Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, from Morocco, who won the award last year.

The prize is named after Cameroon player and two-time African champion Marc-Vivien Foé, who collapsed and died on a football field in France in 2003 at 28 years old.

"I'm delighted to have won this trophy. I've had a good season. It was made easier thanks to my teammates, who supported me from day one," Sangaré told France 24.

"I'm incredibly proud to have won this award after all the hard work I've put in this season," he added.

Originally from Bamako, Mamadou Sangaré came through the ranks at Yeelen Olympique, before joining the FC Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

He eventually joined the RC Lens in 2025, having spent most of his senior professional career in Austria. The midfielder quickly stood out in the northern French team.

"He put in a top-class performance from the moment he was first called up and the first time he played for the team," Lens coach Pierre Sage told RFI.

Responsible for three goals and four assists, Sangaré was instrumental in his club's outstanding season. The RC Lens sits at the second place of the Ligue 1 ranking, six points behind the PSG, and has qualified for the Champions League.

The RC Lens prepares to play the French Cup final against Nice on 22 May.