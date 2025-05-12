Football: PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named top African player in French league

He is one of Paris Saint-Germain's star players and this award only bolsters his reputation as a football great.

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi has been voted the top African player in the French league, after helping his club win its 13th Ligue 1 title and reach the Champions League final.

The 26-year-old Moroccan won the Marc-Vivien Foé award on Sunday, ahead of Nice forward Evann Guessand, from Ivory Coast, and Senegalese midfielder Habib Diarra, who plays for Strasbourg. Hakimi had already been nominated for the award last year.

The prize is named after Cameroon player and two-time African champion Marc-Vivien Foé, who collapsed and died on a football field in France in 2003 at 28 years old.

"It makes me very proud to see all the work I've achieved over the years rewarded with this prize. I'm really happy", Hakimi told French broadcaster RFI, which awarded him the prize.

Hakimi, who joined the French club in 2021, is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world. He has scored 4 goals and made 6 assists in the French league this season.

The vice-captain of the PSG has retained industry and popular support despite being indicted on rape charges in March 2023. A woman who was 24 years old at the time accused Hakimi of raping her in his home.

Hakimi has denied the accusations and denounced an "extorsion attempt."

He is the second defender to win the Marc-Vivien Foé award after Congolese player Chancel Mbemba two years ago. He's also the fourth Moroccan, following Marouane Chamakh in 2009, Younès Belhanda in 2012 and Sofiane Boufal in 2016.

There will be no break for Hakimi as the PSG prepares to play the French Cup final against Reims on 24 May, and the Champions League final against Inter Milan on 31 May .

Hakimi is also likely to continue shining with his national team, especially during the next Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco in December.