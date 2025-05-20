Manchester United prepare to take on Tottenham after dismal league campaign

Manchester United have the chance to salvage something from a historically bad league campaign on Wednesday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Despite languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table with a mammoth record 17 defeats, the ‘Red Devils’ remain unbeaten in Europe and progressed to the final with a 7-1 aggregate demolition of La Liga outfit of Athletic Bilbao.

That win means Ruben Amorim’s side now have a chance to now secure Champions League football for next season via the back door of winning the Europa League – despite the dismal league campaign.

Defender Harry Maguire, who has once again become an integral part of Ruben Amorim’s system despite an up-and-down few years with the club, says the players will ‘give everything’ in a huge match for the club. “Of course, it's a big game,” said the defender, speaking ahead of the final. “We know it's such a big game for everyone, the fans, after such a disappointing season for the club. But we believe in ourselves, we believe that we can beat anybody on our day.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham captain Son Hueng-min spoke of his desire to make history by winning his first major European final with the club when Spurs face Manchester United for the Europa League on Wednesday.

Son, who will be entering the last year of his contract next season, is determined to get his first and only trophy since joining the club in 2015.