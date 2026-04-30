Morocco's Achraf Hakimi injured with just weeks to go to World Cup

With just 42 days to go the FIFA world cup in North America, Morocco’s star defender Achraf Hakimi has been ruled out of the game for several weeks.

The Paris Saint-Germain player injured his right thigh during the final minutes of the club’s Champions League semi-final first leg match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

As no replacement was available, Hakimi had to continue playing until the end of the game and will now remain under medical care for the next few weeks.

It is being reported that he will miss the second leg on 6 May and faces a race to return for the potential final on 30 May.

The Paris team beat Bayern Munich 5-4 in the first round, but some football watchers think Hakimi’s absence in round two will give the German team the edge.

His injury also raises concerns regarding his availability for Morocco in the World Cup with its first match on 13 June against Brazil.